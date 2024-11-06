Peterborough United Jadel Katongo is nearing a return from injury.

The 20-year-old defender has been out of action September 28 when he limped off during Posh’s 3-2 defeat away at Birmingham City with a hamstring problem.

He will, however, be back in training on Thursday to provide Posh with a boost to their defensive options.

Katongo has only played five times this season so far, four times as a centre-back- both in a back three and a four- but for the Birmingham match, he lined up at right back, the position he played for much of the second half of last season.

Jadel Katongo in action against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh still have the League One’s leakiest defence having shipped 26 goals in 14 matches but only new leaders Wycombe Wanderers (31) can better Posh’s tally of 25 goals scored.

Oscar Wallin is expected to return for the Cambridgeshire Derby on Saturday with boss Darren Ferguson describing him as looking “fresh” in training following Posh’s 4-1 thumping of Crystal Palace Under 21s on Tuesday night. He was also rested for the weekend’s FA Cup victory away at Newport.

Sam Curtis is recovering from a serious dead leg but is suspended for Saturday due to picking up five yellow cards; with Katongo’s imminent return, Rio Adebisi is Posh’s only remaining defensive injury concern.

Ferguson has also been impressed with the fitness levels of James Dornelly after criticising the 19-year-old for cramping up after an hour against Bolton last month.

He said: “We have to play him more to break the back of him a bit. If we keep playing him and playing him, he will get his fitness that way. He’ll be ok, he looks good, he looks fitter. He was up and down tonight and I think he’ll be fine.”

Ferguson also revealed that Hector Kyprianou is expected to rejoin training on November 25, which would give him almost a full week of training ahead of the FA Cup second round tie at home to Notts County.