Dan Butler in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 28 year-old left-back is included in the Posh squad travelling to Sheffield United for a Professional Development Under 21 League fixture this afternoon.

Butler hasn’t played since damaging ankle ligaments in a Championship match against Millwall at London Road last December,

"Dan’s a bit ahead of schedule,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He played for an hour in an internal match we fixed up at the stadium on Saturday after the Forest Green game was called off and he did well.

"Dan’s a great player and a great character to have around. It’s good news for him and the squad to have him so close to a return to first-team action.”

Experienced midfielder Ollie Norburn and young defenders Emmanuel Fernandez and Ben Mensah are still a little way from full fitness.

Norburn is recovering from knee ligament damage. Fernandez now has a knee problem and Mensah continues to pick up hamstring issues.

"Manu has had no luck this season,” McCann added. “He had a hamstring problem and when he recovered from that someone ran into him accidentally and he now has a knee problem.

"Ben had hamstring problems last season, but we thought we had him a good place until he felt another twinge the other week.”