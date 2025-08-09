Peterborough United defender accepts blame for a crucial goal, but insists team must stop showing opponents too much respect

Posh defender David Okagbue looks dejected as Luton Town celebrate a goal. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United centre-back David Okagbue took the blame for the goal that changed the game against Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh held their own against the League One title favourites for an hour, but Okagbue, who was making his home debut after a summer move from Walsall, lost Mads Andersen at a corner and he emphatically headed home.

Posh disappeared as an attacking force after that goal with Luton adding a second five minutes from time after a horrible mix-up between substitute defender George Nevett and goalkeeper Nick Bilokapic.

Okagbue (21) held his hands up for his error, but also insisted Posh need to stop showing too much respect to opponents. Posh have lost their opening two League One games, albeit to two sides newly-relegated from the Championship.

"In the first-half we played really well,” Okagbue told the Posh Plus service. “We even started the second-half better than we did at Cardiff in the previous game. We knew what we had to do and we did it, but a goal from a set-piece changed the game.

"It was my fault. Their player has ‘done’ me and he scored. And then they came at us and we struggled with the pressure they put us under. We couldn’t get a foothold in the game and they pressed the life out of us. We didn’t seem to play with the same energy and let them come on to us too much.

"They had runners everywhere and we didn’t execute what we had worked on as we knew how they would play. In the first-half of both games so far we have shown what we are about, but we need to fix this second-half problem and stop showing teams too much respect. They scored again late on and we just couldn’t get back into the game.

"We felt the game was there for us at half-time, but that set-piece changed everything and we ended up conceding two horrible goals. We are not a million miles away and we will get there. We will continue to believe in the way we play.

"I loved the noise from the crowd on in my first experience at the ground though. The fans were loud and kept us going, Hopefully they will keep backing us and we will get where we need to be.”