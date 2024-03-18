Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United rues a missed chance to score against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson used his post-match press conference to criticise the decision to give visiting supporters just over 4,000 tickets for the game. Pompey celebrates three points after 1-10 win played out in a vibrant atmosphere.

But the Head of Ticketing and Systems at Posh, Chris Brewer, defended the club’s decision on social media on Sunday.

He tweeted: “We didn’t even sell our home end out, the alternative was to turn down £40k in revenue and leave an area empty? That would have been a crazy decision. If we had won it wouldn’t have been mentioned. We also have won games before when we’ve given the away club a 4,000 allocation.

"We would have loved to give the GH Display Stand to home fans instead and we held off giving Portsmouth tickets for weeks for that reason, but unfortunately the demand wasn’t there.”

A large number of Posh fans also weighed into the issue, with many arguing in support of the club decision.

Fans view

Spot on from Fergie. Could understand if we were mid table but this was a top of the table clash @DazMoody

Absolutely ridiculous decision. We all knew what it would be like. @richard_pufc86

Blimey, what next, too many car park spaces given to Pompey directors? Great to have a game with an atmosphere. Posh couldn’t finish, no amount of away fans changes that fact. It’s the right decision to get as much revenue on any match day - especially when Posh don’t sell out. @Fig428

We had better not bother turning up to Wembley, if the number of opponent fans is an issue. Our away record suggests number of opposition fans isn’t that much of an issue. Didn’t we beat Derby away, how many fans did they have? @BobRossklondike

Fergie says large ticket allocation didn’t help Posh. Should Posh have sacrificed £40k in income for better chance of 3 points? Or should the players learn to adapt to larger away followings? @PaulGC84

Part of the plan for a new stadium was to increase capacity and bring travelling fans into the area to spend money on our city. Atmosphere was brilliant on Saturday. If we get our new stadium this should be every match day. @mattmecham

It made for a good atmosphere, but definitely had a negative impact for us. @CraigIsted

This is the first time I've seen that as an excuse and we've done it a lot in the past, particularly in the Championship. @romysdad

Boro didn’t sell out the 3 stands they had, so the club can’t be expected to keep the stand behind the goal empty & lose revenue just so the away fans don’t make a bit of an atmosphere. @JamieGeorgeSpe1

That income will help pay his huge wages. Can't have it both ways, Darren. @Patrick_pjt

Absolute nonsense! He’s been with the club long enough now to know there isn’t enough ticket demand amongst home fans. @adamneal92