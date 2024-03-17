Peterborough United players look dejected at full-time in front of the Portsmouth fans. Photo: Joe Dent.

Table-toppers Portsmouth were backed by a travelling contingent of 4,019 as they edged out Posh 1-0 to maintain a five-point lead at the top of League One and move 12 points clear of Posh, having played one game more.

The visiting fans were given the GH Display Stand as well as a section of the main stand. Offering such an allocation to clubs with typically large away followings has been club policy over recent years.

The stand is also used to house Posh fans for more popular fixtures but is closed for those where a smaller attendance is expected, such as against Exeter and Stevenage in recent weeks.

The stand has found popularity with a small number of Posh fans, who have called for it become the new home in place of the now safe-standing London Road End.

On this occasion, when asked about Posh’s lacklustre response to going behind after 77th minutes, Ferguson saw fit to criticise the club’s decision to allow so many Portsmouth fans into the ground.

He said: “When you’ve got 4,000 behind you it makes a difference.

"I don’t know whose idea that was but it wasn’t a very good one.