Peterborough United defeat the final straw for Cheltenham boss as ex-Posh assistant steps in

Former Peterborough United assistant manager Kevin Russell will take temporary charge of Cheltenham Town after Tuesday’s defeat proved to be Wade Elliott’s final match in charge.
By Ben Jones
Published 20th Sep 2023, 20:54 BST- 2 min read
Elliott’s brought his side to the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening without a goal in seven league matches. In fact, the only goal the Robins have scored this season was in the EFL Trophy against Bristol Rovers and it was an own goal.

He can count himself unlucky that after just four minutes, their hope was all but dashed with a red card for James Olayinka for a high foot that caught Ephron Mason-Clark, a decision he vehemently disagreed with.

Things got worse in the second half as Posh scored three times in the second half and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji stupidly picked up two bookings in a minute.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson with his assistant Kevin Russell and Barry Fry after his appointment in 2007.Posh manager Darren Ferguson with his assistant Kevin Russell and Barry Fry after his appointment in 2007.
Afterwards, he spoke passiontly in how own defence but evidently not enough to convince the club’s board.

He said: “I love doing the job. This club, at this level, is always going to go through sticky periods. People might not want to hear that, but that is the truth.

"We are always, always swimming against the tide. We can make reactionary, short term decisions, but do I genuinely believe I am the best person for the job and to build this club and to keep taking it forward long term? Yes.

“If you think someone else is going to come in and click their fingers and all of a sudden we're going to transform into a top team in this division, then we are all kidding ourselves."

Stand-in boss Russell is well known to Darren Ferguson as the pair worked together as manager and assistant between 2007 and 2010 as well as 2011 and 2015.

Russell joined the Cheltenham set up in the summer and will take charge of at least Saturday’s home match against Stevenage.

