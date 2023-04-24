News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United defeat champions in their final league game of the season

Peterborough United Women ended their home league campaign on a high with victory over champions Stourbridge on Sunday.

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST
Posh celebrate Tara Kirk's equaliser against Stourbridge. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.Posh celebrate Tara Kirk's equaliser against Stourbridge. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.
Posh came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the runaway champions thanks to goals from Tara Kirk and Niamh Connor.

Posh were behind at the break but levelled things up five minutes after the break where Kirk headed home a Keir Perkins cross.

Posh then completed the turnaround with five minutes to go with another, this time Connor heading in a Rachel Lawrence delivery.

Posh applaud their fans after their final home game of the season.Posh applaud their fans after their final home game of the season.
The match was watched by 417 fans at Abbey Lawn in Bourne, the largest crowd for a league match this season and was also Megan Lawlor’s 100th appearance for the club.

Posh moved back into fourth place, ahead of Northampton who were beaten 1-0 by Solihull on Sunday.

They are now level on 36 points with third place Sporting Khalsa, with a game in hand and six points behind Doncaster Belles, who they play in their final game of the season.

Posh travel to Leek Town on Sunday (April 30, 3pm) on what is the final weekend of the season for everyone but them and Doncaster.

