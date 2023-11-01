Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United

The former Chelsea Academy star made his eagerly-anticipated first senior start in Tuesday night’s 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Spurs at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 20 year-old striker showed good pace and linked up play pretty well, but didn’t have a clear sight of goal before cramp forced his substitution after 73 minutes.

Mothersille joined Posh at the end of August, but has been building up his fitness after missing important pre-season work after deciding to leave Chelsea in the search for first-team football.

Mothersille is expected to be in the matchday squad for the FA Cup first round tie at home to Salford City on Saturday.

He started last night’s game in partnership with fellow 20 year-old Ricky-Jade Jones.

"It was tough, but enjoyable,” Mothersille told the Posh Plus service after a win that virtually booked Posh’s place in the knockout stages of the Trophy.

"I was feeling it after five minutes and it was frustrating to have to go off with cramp.

"I know we were playing an under 21 side, but the whole feel of the game was different to what I’d been used to.

"Give it two or three more games and I’ll be up to speed fitness wise.

"It was a good opportunity for me and I was used to playing in a front two so that wasn’t a problem for me.

"I’m with a lovely group of boys. When you join a new club there’s always something in the back of your mind wondering how they will take to you, but they are the most welcoming team I’ve ever joined.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was pleased with his debutant’s display.

"Malik was good,” Ferguson said. “We probably didn’t get enough service into him in the first half an hour, but you can see what he’s about and he’s trained really well.