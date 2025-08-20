Peterborough United debut goal for Kiwi international midfielder

Matt Garbett (right) in action for New Zealand earlier this year. (Photo by Grant Down / AFP) (Photo by GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Garbett scored on his Peterborough United debut.

The 23 year-old New Zealand international opened the scoring in a 2-2 draw for Posh against QPR in a Professional Development Under 21 League game.

Another recent signing, experienced centre-back Tom Lees, also made his Posh debut in the game at the club’s training ground. Both players left the game at half-time with Posh 2-0 ahead. Joe Davies claimed the second goal just before the break after excellent work from Lucca Mendonca and Bolo Shofowoke.

Garbett placed his shot into the top corner after a strong run and cross from Davon Gbajumo had caused havoc in the QPR penalty area. Transfer-listed midfielder Ryan De Havilland came close to scoring twice for Posh with Davies denied a first-minute goal by a fine save.

Tom Lees in action for Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The visitors hit back to force a draw with goals on 52 and 81 minutes.

Lees has been working with teenage central defender George Nevett since arriving at the club. Nevett delivered one of his best Posh performances in last night’s 1-0 defeat at home to Barnsley.

"Tom has been very useful since he came in,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He has always played higher than League One and he has a lot of knowledge and experience to pass on. He has been helping George recently.”

Posh won their opening Under 21 game at Bristol City last week. They are next in Professional Development League action on Monday at Bournemouth.

Posh: Smith, Freeman, Gbajamu, Lees (sub Claxton, 46 mins), Mendonca, De Havilland, Davies, Garbett (sub Sykut 46 mins), Andrews (sub Christoudias, 86 mins), McWilliams-Marcano (sub McWilliams- Marcano, 77 mins), Shofowoke. Unused sub: Westcott,