Joel Randall in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It was a harsh scoreline for Posh though as they struck the woodwork three times before two late goals gave the final scoreline a lop-sided look.

Watts lasted an hour in his first competitive game since damaging knee ligaments in the summer. First-team squad regular Joel Randall played 90 minutes which suggests he won’t be involved in Tuesday’s League One clash at home to Forest Green Rovers, while summer signing David Ajiboye also featured.

Hull scored twice in five minutes just past the half-hour mark to take control of the contest. The second goal was scored direct from a corner.

Posh pulled a goal back on 70 minutes as Kai Corbett netted his second goal in two games, firing a powerful shot past the home ‘keeper at the near-post. Corbett tested The Tigers ‘keeper once again as a short free-kick routine found him inside the box, but this time the shot was saved.

Corbett also struck the crossbar as did Randall and Will Van Lier.

Hull sealed victory with two goals in the final four minutes.

Posh are noiw sixth in a 10-team league with nine points from 10 matches.

Posh manager Matthew Etherington told the club website: “It’s hard to digest and work out how we lost that game. They were poor goals to concede, but in terms of our general play, our intensity was really high. We had multiple opportunities, but it was just one of those nights when the ball wouldn’t go into the back of the net. The performance was good against a side with experienced and talented players, so lots of learning to take, but also plenty of positives.

“Kai was great again, his energy was brilliant and his quality on the ball, topped it off with another goal. The players who came in today were really good and the attitude was spot on. There’s a whole list of positives we can take from the game, but still gutted that we lost here this evening because the players didn’t deserve that.”

Posh: Laycock, Bodnar, Watts (sub Fox, 60mins), Lamb, Tomlinson, Van Lier (sub Titchmarsh, 69mins), McGlinchey (69mins), Randall, Ajiboye (sub Oluwabori, 60mins), Darlington, Corbett.