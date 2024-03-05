Josh Knight celebrates his goal for Posh in a 5-1 win over Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

​For the second time this season against local rivals at London Road, Darren Ferguson’s men put on a five-star show, shrugging off the concession of an early goal to romp to a 5-1 win against outclassed Northampton Town.

Goals in the space of four first-half minutes from wingers Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku, a Joel Randall tap-in on the stroke of half-time and two strikes in quick succession in the second-half from Hector Kyprianou and Josh Knight made it three wins in a row for a promotion push that has been well and truly re-launched..

There was a surprise for Posh fans when the teams were announced as Ricky-Jade Jones was included in the starting line-up just three days after limping out of a game with a hamstring issue. Malik Mothersille dropped to the bench.

Posh players celebrate Kwame Poku's goal against Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

Randall kept his place as the ‘number 10’ as manager Darren Ferguson resisted any temptation to move Poku from the wing. That turned out to be a managerial masterstroke as both players shone, and they weren’t alone in one of the most complete displays of the season.

The boss promised a more aggressive approach and the players responded. They shrugged off the loss of a goal to a ninth minute short corner headed home from close range by centre-back Jon Guthrie to totally dominate the first period.

Posh passed calmly, and mostly accurately, against strangely passive opponents before showing bursts of speed which ripped through the visitors.

Excellence from Poku was followed by a superb drilled cross from Katongo that Mason-Clark converted from close range on 25 minutes. Three minutes later Katongo was again involved, although Poku’s dribble and quality finish was the exceptional moment as the lead was taken.

And on the stroke of half-time Katongo was involved in a third goal after accepting Hector Kyprianou’s lovely pass.

His cross was intercepted but Poku was on hand to volley goalwards and Randall was on hand to ignore appeals for offside to tap home.

The second-half followed the same pattern, with crosses regularly flashing across the Cobblers penalty area, until Kyprianou headed home a deflected Randall shot and Knight blasted home from a corner to quash any thoughts of a comeback.

A succession of substitutions followed as Posh toyed with a team they somehow lost to earlier in the season.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight (sub Romoney Crichlow, 81 mins), Jadel Katongo, Hector Kyprianou (sub Ryan De Havilland, 64 mins), Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Michael Olakigbe 81 mins), Joel Randall, Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 68 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 68 mins)..

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Northampton: Louie Moulden, Jack Sowerby (sub Louis Appere, 46 min, Jon Guthrie, Sam Sherring (sub Manny Monthe, 68 mins), Mitch Pinnock, Shaun McWilliams (sub Liam Moore, 46 mins), Kieron Bowie (sub Tyreece Simpson, 68 mins), Marc Leonard, Will Hondermarck, Patrick Brough, Sam Hoskins (sub Tony Springett, 68 mins).

Unused subs: James Dadge, Ben Fox.

GOALS: Posh – Mason-Clark (26 mins), Poku (28 mins), Randall (45 + 1 min), Kyprianou (60 mins), Knight (64 mins).

Cobblers – Guthrie (9 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mothersille (delaying the re-start)

Cobblers – Bowie (foul)

REFEREE: Craig Hicks 7