Peterborough United cracking value to win the League One play-offs with SkyBet

Posh have work to do still but the players and manager are all full of believe that they can still get into the play-offs.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 1 min read
Peterborough United are six points off Bolton and with a game in hand.
They are just six points adrift of faltering Bolton Wanderers and with a game in hand.

Posh still have tough fixtures against Derby County and Ipswich Town at home to come with the remaining fixtures all in the ‘more than winnable’ category.

Bolton still have Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth to play but, aside from those games, they would also class their remaining games as ‘more than winnable.

Wycombe, three ahead of Posh, have Barnsley and Ipswich to face still but will be more than confident with their other eight fixtures.

But if you’re fancying Darren Ferguson and the boys to secure a ‘Roy of the Rovers’ promotion this season then the current SkyBet odds are certainly worth checking out.

Give us you thoughts on the run-in and how it’s likely to shape up.

You can get all your Posh news, here. ’

