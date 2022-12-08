Posh full-back Joe Tomlinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Posh are covered in all other areas as they seek to get their League One promotion push back on track.

He will however plan a summer re-build if Posh remain in League One next season.

MacAnthony said: “We’re not going to fix our problems by making 10 signings in January.

Peterborough United right-back Joe Ward. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“If I had to guess what we need next month I would say back up at left back and right back.

“Dan Butler needs some competition at left-back and Joe Ward needs the same at right back.

"And we can move on some of the players around those positions to stay within the financial fairplay rules.

“We have six centre-backs, lots of forwards and wingers who have shown they can play well at this level. We don’t need midfielders as we have Jack Taylor and Jeando Fuchs.

"When we went up two seasons ago we didn’t make any signings in January.

"If this team doesn’t go up this season then yes we will need to freshen things up for next season with a mini-rebuild of about 7-8 changes.”

Young Posh centre-back Charlie O’Connell has joined National League promotion chasers Woking on a month’s youth loan.

MacAnthony expects new Crawley Town boss Matthew Etherington to come in for players he knows from his days coaching Posh youngsters.

