The Posh shop.

Peterborough United hope to open a ‘megastore’ at their London Road home by the end of the year.

The club believe a 3,500 square foot store would improve on what have been record sales taken in the existing club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium. Posh are projecting possible revenue of well in excess of £1 million a year from a megastore. Plans also involve turning the current shop into a cafe.

“We have the best commercial team outside the Premier League,” Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony enthused. “We’re committed to a megastore and work should start at the end of the summer and it should take four months. We’ve just smashed the sales record for the shop and with a 3500 square foot megastore we could expect revenues of £1.3-1.4 million. The current shop could then be used to sell tea, coffee etc.”

Posh have also spent considerable amounts on the club’s training pitches and work is ongoing on the playing surface at the Weston Homes Stadium.