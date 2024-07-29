Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes the Harrison Burrows transfer package could one day make Peterborough United as much as Ivan Toney’s move to Brentford.

Burrows completed his move to Championship side Sheffield United on Saturday when the PT was informed the initial fee was £3 million with another £3 million in potential add ons. But Posh have made £10 million from the sale of Toney which made MacAnthony’s comments on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast appear jaw-dropping.

“We had five Championship clubs and one big spender in League One bid for Harrison,” MacAnthony said. “Some of the bids were insulting. ‘We won’t pay that for a 22 year-old,’ ‘we won’t pay that for someone in the last year of their contract,’ etc etc, but Sheffield United did pay what we wanted and I’m glad Harrison wanted to go there because I honestly believe they will be the ones to win promotion and we have a seven figure payment coming our way if it happens.

Harrison Burrows after scoring for Posh at Wembley. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

"There are lots of add ons, including a big sell on, the promotion and if Harrison wins England caps so it could one day surpass the Ivan Toney deal and fair play to Sheffield United as they were brilliant to deal with. They were true to their word. It was always going to take time to get the deal done, but everyone was patient and it’s now happened.

"I’m looking forward to the day we have Harrison, Ivan Toney, Sammie Szmodics and Ronnie Edwards all playing in the Premier League. It all shows how well we recruit.”