Peterborough United could equal a bad 19 year-club record on Good Friday
Peterborough United Posh will equal a 19 year-old club record if they fail to beat Blackburn Rovers in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Good Friday.
By Alan Swann
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:04 am
That would be a 10th home game in a row without a win, equalling the shocking run suffered by the 2003-04 Posh side in the first half of a League Two season. Posh did not win any of their first 10 home league games that season until beating Rushden & Diamonds 3-1 on December 20!
Posh rallied in the second-half of that season to avoid relegation under the management of Barry Fry.
Posh have not won any of their last nine Championship home matches since beating Millwall 2-1 on December 11.