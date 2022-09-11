Posh strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris (right) and Jack Marriott have a great chance of adding to their goals tally in the forthcoming League One matches. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

While accepting the exceptional circumstances, Posh will be frustrated at not getting the chance to follow back-to-back away defeats with successive home wins as Saturday’s game against lowly Forest Green Rovers was postponed.

After seven matches Posh are sixth and remain five points behind the top two Ipswich Town and Portsmouth ahead of a full programme of midweek games.

There’s a good chance that gap will close over the next seven matches, although Ipswich (home to Bristol Rovers) and Pompey (away at Burton) will expect to win on Tuesday.

Posh manager Grant McCann (right) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony will expect their side to close the gap on the top two in League One in the next seven matches. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

BIG MATCHES

Tuesday, September 13

Key games: Posh v Fleetwood, Burton v Portsmouth, Ipswich v Bristol Rovers, Morecambe v Sheffield Wed.

Fleetwood have drawn five of their first seven League One matches so will be hard to beat, but Posh have won all three home matches so far by an aggregate of 9-0 so Grant McCann’s men should prevail. It will be tight though.

Posh prediction: Posh 1, Fleetwood 0.

Saturday, September 17

Key games: Bolton v Posh, Portsmouth v Plymouth, Sheff Wed v Ipswich, Derby v Wycombe.

A tough game for Posh for sure as the Trotters have won three of their four League One home matches (Wednesday won there 2-0) and Posh have lost three of their four away games. But those away stats are misleading as Posh deserved something from Derby and Portsmouth and with a little luck, to go with some accomplished play, they can win at the University of Bolton Stadium.

If the EFL allow the game to go ahead 48 hours before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II that is.

Posh prediction: Bolton 1, Posh 2.

Saturday, September 24

Key fixtures: Posh v Port Vale, Portsmouth v Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe, Plymouth v Ipswich (Sunday).

This is an international weekend so expect a few postponements, but a great chance for Posh to make ground as they appear to have the easiest fixture of the top six.

Posh prediction: Posh 3, Port Vale 0.

Saturday, October 1

Key fixtures: MK Dons v Posh, Cambridge v Derby, Ipswich v Portsmouth, Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe v Plymouth.

The current top two take each other on at Portman Road when Posh visit an MK Dons side who have yet to get going this season.

Posh prediction: MK Dons 0, Posh 2.

Saturday, October 8

Key fixtures: Posh v Burton, Morecambe v Ipswich, Oxford v Wycombe, Portsmouth v Fleetwood, Sheffield Wednesday v Cheltenham.

Posh have a home banker against a team with just one point from their first seven matches, although manager Jimmy Folyd Hasselbaink has quit now which should help the Brewers.

Posh prediction: Posh 3, Burton 1,

Saturday, October 15

Key fixtures: Wycombe v Posh, Bolton v Barnsley, Cambridge v Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich v Lincoln, Charlton v Portsmouth (Monday).

A couple of tough fixtures to complete the next seven League One matches, both away from home, starting with Wycombe. Posh haven’t won a Football League match at Adams Park since 2003 and it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise if that sequence continued.

Posh prediction: Wycombe 1, Posh 1.

Saturday, October 22

Key fixtures: Oxford v Posh, Forest Green Rovers v Portsmouth, Lincoln v Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich v Derby (Friday).

There are signs of life at Oxford after a slow start to the season, and let’s face it manager Karl Robinson knows how to challenge for promotion at League One level. A tough away trip and a draw wouldn’t be the worst result.

Posh prediction: Oxford 1, Posh 1.