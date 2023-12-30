Ricky-Jade Jones just failed to get the ball past Barnsley goalkeeper Lewis Roberts in the final stages. Photo: David Lowndes,

Jonson Clarke-Harris saved the day with a pair of close range headers as Posh fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with promotion rivals Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium.

But on the wide open expanses of Derby County’s Pride Park on New Years’ Day don’t be surprised if the greater speed and mobility of Ricky-Jade Jones is preferred.

Manager Darren Ferguson sprang a selection surprise last night by starting Clarke-Harris in a League One game for the first time in two months. It was always the intention to give Jones a rest, but Malik Mothersille’s untimely injury may also have opened the door for a double Golden Boot winner to make one last contribution to a cause he has served so well.

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United clears the ball against Barnsley.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 2, BARNSLEY 2...

1) The selection of Clarke-Harris caught me by surprise, but the absence of Hector Kyprianou shocked me even more. But Posh are a data driven outfit and chairman Darragh MacAnthony did reference the amount of running done by Kyprianou this season on his podcast this week which doubtless explains the decision to give Jadel Katongo a run out in midfield. It didn’t work against such an aggressive Barnsley team which is no slight on Katongo who is a central defender by trade, but Kyprianou’s calmness in possession was missed. He is also always available for a pass, even in tight situations, which might partly explain why Posh struggled so badly to play out from the back in the first-half.

2) Last night’s game developed into a harem scarem, end-to-end contest full of long balls and direct running. It’s not the way Posh want to play, but they might be forced into a change of tactic unless the London Road playing surface improves. It was in poor condition last night and that extra split second it takes to get the ball under control caused issues against such a ferocious pressing team. It was the sloppiest Posh have been on the ball for some time, although they still ‘won’ the possession stats 57-43. Barnsley’s approach was very route one with turning the Posh back four and then applying a full court press a tactic that reaped dividends.

3) It looks like Peter Kioso will beat Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards out of the London Road exit. Kioso can play against Derby on Monday, but he could be recalled by Rotherham the following day. Kioso has actually played in the FA Cup for Posh so wouldn’t be available for Rotherham’s FA Cup tie at Fulham on January 5 so maybe he will be allowed to play for Posh against Leeds United two days later! Interestingly Barnsley believe they will be able to keep their own on-loan Rotherham defender Jamie McCart with local media suggesting the clubs have to agree on a January recall for the centre-back.

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United controls the ball against Barnsley.

4) Posh have been awarded one penalty this season and Ephron Mason-Clark missed it at Blackpool. It’s a remarkable stat for a team full of pace, attacking intent, great dribblers and so many penalty box incursions. Mason-Clark looked to have been fouled by Luca Connell in the area last night, but it was nowhere near as blatant as the two fouls in quick succession on Ronnie Edwards at corners on Boxing Day. Much of referee Adam Herczeg’s performance yesterday was fine, but officials get judged on getting the big calls right. My first look back at the opening Barnsley goal yesterday suggested it was not only a blatant foul on Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, but a yellow card offence.

5) Losing Bilokapic from the New Year’s Day game at Derby County would be far from ideal obviously. Last night’s blunder aside the Aussie has been a reliable passer of the ball which is important to the Posh style of play. Back-up number one Fynn Talley is a decent shot stopper though which could come in handy against a Rams team who are flying and scored three at promotion rivals Oxford yesterday.