Peterborough United considering changes to their 'priority points' system
Peterborough United are considering changes to the club’s ‘priority points’ system to sell tickets in the 2024-25 season.
Ticket allocations expected to sell out are offered first to those with the most priority points which are awarded chiefly for season ticket and match ticket purchases.
One proposal is for more priority points to be awarded for attending a long distance away game like Exeter City than for a local derby at Cambridge United or Northampton Town.
Further information is available at www.theposh.com where you will laos find a chance to make your views known via a survey.