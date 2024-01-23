News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United considering changes to their 'priority points' system

Peterborough United ​are considering changes to the club’s ‘priority points’ system to sell tickets in the 2024-25 season.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:22 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:22 GMT
The Weston Homes Stadium, home of Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.The Weston Homes Stadium, home of Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.
​Ticket allocations expected to sell out are offered first to those with the most priority points which are awarded chiefly for season ticket and match ticket purchases.

One proposal is for more priority points to be awarded for attending a long distance away game like Exeter City than for a local derby at Cambridge United or Northampton Town.

Further information is available at www.theposh.com where you will laos find a chance to make your views known via a survey.

