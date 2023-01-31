Joe Taylor in action against Plymouth Argyle in August. He scored in the match. Photo: Joe Dent.

20-year-old Taylor has joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee in a deal that has been announced after the closure of the transfer window at 11pm.

Taylor joined Posh from Kings Lynn in November 2021 and spent the majority of his time at the club in the Under 21s but did net his first senior goal in the Carabao Cup victory at Plymouth Argyle in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor also made his Wales Under 21 against Austria debut in September.