Peterborough United confirm sale of young striker to Championship side
Joe Taylor has left Peterborough United to join Luton Town late on Deadline Day.
20-year-old Taylor has joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee in a deal that has been announced after the closure of the transfer window at 11pm.
Taylor joined Posh from Kings Lynn in November 2021 and spent the majority of his time at the club in the Under 21s but did net his first senior goal in the Carabao Cup victory at Plymouth Argyle in August.
Taylor also made his Wales Under 21 against Austria debut in September.
In total, he made 19 appearances for Posh; 12 of those were in the league and all were off the bench. He scored one goal.