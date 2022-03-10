Peterborough United confirm Matthew Etherington’s role at the Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United have confirmed Matthew Etherington has reverted to his role of Under 23 manager.
Etherington was promoted by previous first-team manager Darren Ferguson to the post of assistant manager, but new boss Grant McCann has brought his long-time assistant Cliff Byrne with him to the Weston Homes Stadium.
Youth Development Lead Phase Coach Ryan Semple is also currently assisting the first-team on match days leaving Etherington to return to under 23 football. His former Posh and Spurs teammates Simon Davies is Etherington’s assistant after stepping up to manage the side for three months.
Etherington, who had disappeared from the staff list on the club’s official website, was in charge as Posh reached the quarter-finals of the Premier League Under 23 Cup with a 6-2 win over Charlton last week.