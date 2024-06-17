Peterborough United confirm interest in National League striker after reports suggest he has already signed
On Sunday respected national journalist Alan Nixon went as far as saying Posh have beaten off plenty of opposition to sign a 23 year-old who was named National League player of the season for 2023-24. A fee of £350k has apparently been agreed for a player who scored 22 goals in 47 appearances last season.
This went against recent comments made by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and manager Darren Ferguson, but the club have now admitted there is interest in a player who was linked with Ipswich Town and Portsmouth among others this season.
Conn-Clarke came through the ranks at Glentoran in Northern Ireland before spending time at Burnley and Fleetwood as a youngster.
Last month Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony rejected a claim Posh had seen a bid for Conn-Clarke rejected, while last week manager Darren Ferguson told the PT he had no interest in the player.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.