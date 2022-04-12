Peterborough United confirm interest in Hull City forward

Mallik Wilks in action for Hull City earlier this season. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Wilks (23) has played for current Posh boss Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers in League One and at Hull City in both the third tier and the Championship. Wilks was on loan from Leeds United when he enjoyed a breakthrough season with a Doncaster side who pipped Posh to a play-off place in the 2018-19 season.

Wilks, who can play on either flank, moved to Barnsley from Leeds in July, 2019 before rejoining McCann at Hull in January 2020. He has scored 30 goals in 89 appearances for the Tigers and was credited with 27 goal contributions (19 goals) as they won League One last season.

Wilks had been bothered by a foot injury this season and has made just 20 appearances (17 starts), scoring three times. He returned from an 11-game absence as a late substitute in a 3-0 win at Posh in February, but hasn’t appeared since.

Wilks looks like he doesn’t fit into new Hull boss Shota Arveladze’s plans so will be seeking a new club in the summer.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: “Wilks is a player Grant has mentioned, but that’s as far as it’s gone as yet. Obviously Grant knows the player well, but whether or not he would want to drop into League One is another matter as is whether or not we could afford his wages.