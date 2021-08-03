Peterborough United confirm good news on Jack Taylor’s hamstring injury, but will he play at Luton on Saturday?

Jack Taylor.

There were fears the 23 year-old faced a lengthy lay-off after limping out of Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat at Portsmouth last weekend.

But Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said the news was ‘superb’ on social media last night, although he declined to go into detail.

And today manager Darren Ferguson confirmed the scan had shown no serious damage. It remains to be seen whether or not he is risked in the Championship opener at Luton on Saturday though (August 7),

Ferguson said: “Jack had a scan and it has come back clear thank goodness! It is just a little bit of fatigue in the hamstring, so we will have to settle it down for a few days and see where he is at, but that was really good news because you do fear the worst.

“This week has been full of good news with Kwame Poku coming into the building and then receiving the good news from the scan. Jonson Clarke-Harris is looking strong, Jack Marriott has got minutes into his legs and we are all looking forward to Saturday.”