Benjamin Arthur in action for Posh.

Posh will travel to League Two side Colchester United on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick off).

Posh start their summer programme with a game at neighbours Stamford AFC on Saturday July 8 before heading to St George’s Park the following day for a pre-season training camp.

The League One fixtures are set for release on Thursday, June 22 (9am).

The League One season starts on the weekend of August 4-6.

Young Posh star Benjamin Arthur played 70 minutes as England Under 18s came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Norway in their first match in the Lisbon Tournament today (Friday).