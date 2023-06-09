News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United confirm friendly at League Two club and England minutes for club teenager

Peterborough United have confirmed a second pre-season friendly.
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Benjamin Arthur in action for Posh.Benjamin Arthur in action for Posh.
Benjamin Arthur in action for Posh.

Posh will travel to League Two side Colchester United on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick off).

Posh start their summer programme with a game at neighbours Stamford AFC on Saturday July 8 before heading to St George’s Park the following day for a pre-season training camp.

The League One fixtures are set for release on Thursday, June 22 (9am).

The League One season starts on the weekend of August 4-6.

Young Posh star Benjamin Arthur played 70 minutes as England Under 18s came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Norway in their first match in the Lisbon Tournament today (Friday).

The centre-back will hope to get more minutes when England tackle Australia on Sunday (11am) and hosts Portugal on Tuesday (June 13, 5pm).

