News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Peterborough United confirm Darren Ferguson has rejected the chance to speak to League One rivals about managerial post

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Darren Ferguson has declined an opportunity to speak to League One rivals Charlton Athletic about their vacant managerial post.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:06 BST- 1 min read
Darren Ferguson.Darren Ferguson.
Darren Ferguson.

Charlton sacked former Posh skipper Dean Holden on Sunday evening after 10 months in charge at the Valley.

Sky Sports reported this evening that Charlton wanted Ferguson, but the Posh boss had rebuffed their advances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlton approached Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who informed Ferguson of the interest, but the club’s four-time promotion winner wants to stay at London Road where he is overseeing a long-term project based on youthful, dynamic players.

MacAnthony said: “I have an agreement with Darren that I would tell him about any approach respectfully and he can then decide if he wants to talk to club.

"Thankfully he declined and fair play to him as he loves our project.”

Related topics:Darragh MacAnthonyDarren FergusonCharlton AthleticLeague OneSky SportsLondon Road