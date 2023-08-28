Darren Ferguson.

Charlton sacked former Posh skipper Dean Holden on Sunday evening after 10 months in charge at the Valley.

Sky Sports reported this evening that Charlton wanted Ferguson, but the Posh boss had rebuffed their advances.

Charlton approached Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony who informed Ferguson of the interest, but the club’s four-time promotion winner wants to stay at London Road where he is overseeing a long-term project based on youthful, dynamic players.

MacAnthony said: “I have an agreement with Darren that I would tell him about any approach respectfully and he can then decide if he wants to talk to club.