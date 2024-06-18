Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United have confirmed the capture of teenage defender George Nevett from National League Rochdale.

The PT reported a link to the 18 year-old last week and the left-sided centre-back signed a four-year deal with an option of an additional year on Tuesday. The fee will remain undisclosed.

The signing represents a coup for Posh as Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and QPR had all been monitoring the player’s progress.

Nevett became a regular at Rochdale in the National League last season, playing 34 times. He has won two caps for Wales under 19s.

New Posh signing George Nevett. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “George is another young player we watched closely throughout last season. His progression through the campaign was very impressive and although we think he has massive potential to succeed at this level we don’t want to put too much pressure on an 18-year-old. I’m looking forward to seeing him progressing a Posh shirt.”

Nevett said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead. Given where I was a year ago it really is a dream come true to be sitting here about to play at this level.

“Everything I heard when I spoke to the manager enticed me to sign for Posh and when I look at young players like Ronnie Edwards, who came here from Barnet at a similar age to me, I have a role model for what I am looking to achieve in my own career.

“I like to play football, that’s another reason I signed, because the club’s style of play suits my own. I can’t wait to get started.”

New Posh signing George Nevett. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have been in the market for centre-backs as they have lost Josh Knight to German Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 and Ronnie Edwards is also expected to leave London Road this season. Romoney Crichlow is on the transfer list after a disappointing first season at London Road.