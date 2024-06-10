Peterborough United confirm a third friendly against non-league opposition
The match will be played as two 60-minute halves as players build up their fitness ready for the start of the Football League season on August 10.
Former Posh man Michael Bostwick skippered Boston to promotion from National League North last season.
Posh now have four confirmed summer away friendlies with the others at Spalding United (July 16), Stamford AFC (July 26) and Colchester United (July 27).
The Posh players are due back for fitness testing on June 24 before pre-season training starts in earnest on July 1. Posh then travel to Spain on July for a week-long training camp which should include a friendly against one of several English clubs who are also in the country for that week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.