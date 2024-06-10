Michael Bostwick in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United will travel to National League newcomers Boston United for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 23 (7pm kick off).

The match will be played as two 60-minute halves as players build up their fitness ready for the start of the Football League season on August 10.

Former Posh man Michael Bostwick skippered Boston to promotion from National League North last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh now have four confirmed summer away friendlies with the others at Spalding United (July 16), Stamford AFC (July 26) and Colchester United (July 27).