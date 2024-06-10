New Posh signing David Kamara. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have confirmed the arrival of forward David Kamara on a two-year contract.

The 18 year-old former Welling United player will initially be part of the Posh Under 21 squad.

Kamara was on trial at Posh for the last two months of last season and has impressed with goals and assists in Professional Development Under 21 League matches.

Kamara came through the ranks at National League South side Welling United and made his first-team debut last season. He had been linked with many other sides including Luton Town, but opted to join Posh.

David Kamara with Posh director of football Barry Fry (left) and Academy chief Dan Robinson (right). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kamara told www.theposh.com: “The minute I walked in the door, I felt comfortable. The rest of the players made me feel welcome and the coaches have been great with me, but the hard work starts now.

“I am looking forward to coming back for pre-season and trying to impress. It was great to be at the training ground with my family as they have really helped me and when I told my Mum that I had been offered a deal, she just started screaming. I was like ‘Mum, the neighbours’! She was obviously very happy for me.”

Posh Academy Director Dan Robinson added: “David was watched numerous times playing for Welling United. He was rated as one of the best prospects in non-league football and we are always looking for talent at that level so we brought him on trial and off the back of that, we have offered him a contract and he will go into our Under 21s programme as a future prospect.

