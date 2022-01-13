Peterborough United complete the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion striker

Callum Morton after signing for Posh.

The 21 year-old becomes the third Posh loan signing of the January transfer window after defender Bali Mumba and goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Morton has previously been on loan at Northampton Town, Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town. He helped Cobblers to promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season. He has been on loan at League One Fleetwood this season before he was recalled by West Brom last weekend.

Morton has just recovered from a hamstring injury and could make his Posh debut in Saturday’s Championship home game with Coventry City (January 15, 3pm). He won’t be eligible to play at parent club West Brom on January 22 or in the FA Cup tie at home to QPR early in February as he appeared in the competition for Fleetwood.

Callum Morton (centre) in action for Northampton. Photo: Getty Images.

Morton said: “When I heard about the interest from Peterborough, it was a one that I wanted to explore because they play in a way that suits my game. I want to press from the front, try and play on the shoulder and get in behind, but first and foremost, I will work hard for the team, always give 100% and give my absolute all.