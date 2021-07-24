Peterborough United complete a quickfire double over Barnet as Broom strikes

Mark Beevers in action for Posh at Barnet. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

An own goal and a Ryan Broom finish secured victory in the second of two 75-minute matches.

Ethan Hamilton drilled a shot wide of the target on two minutes as Posh made a strong start against a Bees side featuring seven trialists. Jake Askew, the Bees keeper for the second game, was well placed to keep out a stinging drive from Broom on 19 minutes.

Joe Ward was denied at the near post by a strong hand from Askew on 23 minutes as Posh pushed for the breakthrough and it came from the next attack as a low Broom cross was diverted past his own keeper at the near post by a Bees defender.

Joe Ward in action for Posh at Barnet. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ward was denied by Askew again on 31 minutes as the young keeper flying to his left to keep out the curling effort from just inside the penalty area. Posh doubled the lead on 35 minutes as a low Joe Ward centre was converted first time at the near post by Broom.

Hamilton headed over from a teasing centre by Beevers two minutes after the re-start following good work from Broom. Askew did well to gather a low effort from Hamilton on 51 minutes as Posh pushed for a third goal.

Burrows saw a shot blocked and Hamilton was denied by the keeper as the game entered the final 10 minutes as Posh cruised to victory.

Posh: Pym, Butler, Kent, Beevers, O’Connell, Ward, Barker, Hamilton, Ishola, Broom, Burrows.