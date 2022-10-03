Peterborough United Under 18s manager Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

The 38-year-old joined up with the side for his first camp in Demark last month after applying for the role.

Campbell-Ryce, who joined the club exactly a year ago, will combine the two roles going forward as he joins up with an existing coaching staff with a strong Peterborough contingent already.

Peterborough-born and former Posh academy player Simon Rusk is in charge and is assisted by Andy Edwards- who made 267 league appearances for Posh between 1996 and 2003.

He was away for Posh Under 18s most recent two matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham with Simon Davies and Matt Dye stepping in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time, England beat Montenegro 2-1, Georgia 6-0 and Denmark 4-2 to qualify for the Elite Round on the path to Euro 2023.

England are the current holders- with Ronnie Edwards helping them to lift the trophy in July.

Campbell-Ryce said: “The experience of working with that level of player was absolutely brilliant. It is the crème de la crème of players at that level, they have the talent, desire and mindset and that is why they are at the top.

“Throughout the week, I went around and make sure I talked to all of the players. I think the players appreciate you taking an interest in their background. I think coaching has a lot to do with off the grass as well as forming those relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, that’s 70% of coaching. You can be the best coach off the grass but off it is really important to make them feel comfortable and give them confidence.

“It all boils down to culture. Seeing how they behave, react and train helps us with things we are trying to create in our environment. Being at Peterborough is not of the ilk of being at a Man City, Liverpool or a Chelsea but if we can sprinkle a bit of those qualities here then it can only benefit us.”