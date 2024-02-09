Ali Uzunhasanoglu. Photo: Joe Dent.

The punishment comes after Uzunhasanoglu admitted charges of misconduct under FA Rule E8 in respect of 1144 bets he placed on matches.

All of the matches took place between August 2018 and October 8, 2023.

Uzunhasanoglu was promoted to the role of Posh’s first team goalkeeping coach in the summer to replace club legend Mark Tyler.

He had been working with the under 18s and under 21s after joining the club in 2021.

Also during the period in which the bets took place, he coached at Stevenage between 2018/19 and Oldham between 2019/20.

Of the numerous bets, the majority of which were small, 14 bets were placed on his own teams at the time.

This included four bets for Posh to win and one for them to draw.

He also bet on Oldham to win four times, Stevenage three and a further win for both with both teams scoring.

The total stake of these bets was £4.05 with a loss of £3.30.

A further 499 bets were found to have been placed in competitions in which his club at the time was playing in.

On all occasions, the FA’s written reasons state that Uzunhasanoglu “was not able to explain his thought process in placing those bets.”

The overall amount staked across the six seasons was £387.53. The returns on this were £19.38. This led to a net total loss of £368.15.

An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.

The one-month suspension was suspended providing that Ali Uzunhasanoglu does not commit any further betting breaches until 30 June 2025.