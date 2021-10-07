Peterborough United co-owner says it’s time to ‘sink or swim’ after the most important two-week period for years, and he’s confident it will be the latter

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (centre) with manager Darren Ferguson (left) and director of football Barry Fry.

The chairman believes the current two week period is the most important of the last eight years as Posh seek to move away from the Championship relegation zone.

Posh slipped to next-to-bottom after a 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City last weekend leading some to believe a first spell in the Championship since 2103 could be a brief one.

Posh have no game this weekend because of international fixtures.

“The players need to wake up,” MacAnthony stated on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “They mustn’t blow this season as it might be the only chance they get to play at Championship level. It’s time to sink or swim.

“It’s a lack of confidence rather than a lack of ability. They need to realise they belong in the Championship.

“It’s tough to start an international break on the back of a defeat, but these two weeks are the most important for the club in the last eight years.

“We need to work on our fitness, our concentration, our set-pieces and our formation and I have confidence it will happen and things will improve because we have a great manager and brilliant coaches at the club.

“We then have two away games which we need to win.”

Posh are next in Championship action at Middlesbrough on Saturday, October 16. They then travel to fellow strugglers Hull City on Wednesday, October 20.