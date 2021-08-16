Peterborough United co-owner responds to FA charge for Jonson Clarke-Harris
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has reacted to star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris’s FA charge for making improper tweets almost nine years ago.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:11 pm
Clarke-Harris has been accyused of breaking FA rules on social media use, including a reference to sexual orientation. The comments were allegedly made between October, 2012 and March, 2013 when Clarke-Harris was an 18 year-old in his first spell at Posh.
MacAnthony made a brief comment on social media today in response to the charges.
He said: “Somebody, just after we won promotion, spent hours going through a then 18 year-olds’ tweets to find stuff and then reported him. World we live in nowadays. More on this nearer time of hearing etc. Cheers.”