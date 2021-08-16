Peterborough United star charged with breaching the FA’s rules on social media comments eight years ago

Jonson Clarke Harris.

It is alleged the posts were insulting/and or abusive/and or improper and or bought the game into disrepute.

It is also alleged the breaches constituted an aggravated breach which included a reference to sexual orientation.

Clarke-Harris was an 18 year-old Posh player at the time of the alleged breaches.

Burnley forward Andre Gray was banned for four games for historic homophobic comments that were unearthed in 2016.

Clarke-Harris has until Wednesday, August 25 to respond. He is expected to start tomorrow’s Championship fixture with Cardiff City (August 16).