Peterborough United star charged with breaching the FA’s rules on social media comments eight years ago
Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with six breaches of FA rules relating to social media comments posted in 2012 and 2013.
It is alleged the posts were insulting/and or abusive/and or improper and or bought the game into disrepute.
It is also alleged the breaches constituted an aggravated breach which included a reference to sexual orientation.
Clarke-Harris was an 18 year-old Posh player at the time of the alleged breaches.
Burnley forward Andre Gray was banned for four games for historic homophobic comments that were unearthed in 2016.
Clarke-Harris has until Wednesday, August 25 to respond. He is expected to start tomorrow’s Championship fixture with Cardiff City (August 16).
Posh have yet to comment,