Peterborough United co-owner praises ‘excellent’ Posh fans, but some supporters talk of a ‘scared, uncompetitive team on Halloween, the lack of a press, questionable tactics, men against boys, the need for self-belief’ and was Szmodics really the only player to put a shift in?

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Matt Grimes and Korey Smith of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dr Neale praised the ‘excellent’ Posh fans who ventured into South Wales and he’s already looking forward to Tuesday’s Championship home match with Huddersfield (Movember 2, 7.45pm kick off).

“It’s football so let’s move on,” Dr Neale said of the Swansea game. “The Posh fans who travelled were excellent. It’s not easy being an away supporter of any team (perhaps bar Liverpool), so thanks to all who travelled.”

The PT asked Posh fans to sum up yesterday within six words if possible! Here are some of the replies.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter

Too close to Halloween, played scared.

@EspieJaz

We were chasing shadows all game.

@Mark_Nick_UK

Six words are not enough to explain!

@Showbizjones

Only listened on the radio, but Szmodics needs a mention for the only one putting in a shift.

@plloddyy

10 hour flight. 10 hour drive.

@DrJasonDavidNeale

More painful than having constipation.

@theperkins

Why don’t we press the opposition?

@RealJohnEvo

I feel for all of the Posh fans who were present.

@Alexnelson2004

Game over after 120 seconds.

@The_real_Bats

3 points from 8 away games. Fergie’s tactics on the road are very questionable.

@AdammortonJ

I wouldn’t dig out any of the Posh squad. They simply need to believe in themselves. They are good enough for this league.

@ChrisCook1979

Two games dont keep you up.

@mark9697

It was men against boys,

@paul_gauntlett

Not even competitive - didn’t have a clue what the game plan was.

@Sweeney95Alex

‘Keep your heads, trust the process.’

@AndyShortland

Good job Swansea gave up trying.

@PUFCChris

They pressed. We didn’t. Game over.

@RMWC82

We are awful away from home.