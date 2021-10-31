Peterborough United co-owner praises ‘excellent’ Posh fans, but some supporters talk of a ‘scared, uncompetitive team on Halloween, the lack of a press, questionable tactics, men against boys, the need for self-belief’ and was Szmodics really the only player to put a shift in?
Peterborough United co-owner Dr Jason Neale endured a 10-hour flight from Canada and a 10-hour drive to the Swansea City to witness a 3-0 Championship defeat yesterday (October 30).
Dr Neale praised the ‘excellent’ Posh fans who ventured into South Wales and he’s already looking forward to Tuesday’s Championship home match with Huddersfield (Movember 2, 7.45pm kick off).
“It’s football so let’s move on,” Dr Neale said of the Swansea game. “The Posh fans who travelled were excellent. It’s not easy being an away supporter of any team (perhaps bar Liverpool), so thanks to all who travelled.”
The PT asked Posh fans to sum up yesterday within six words if possible! Here are some of the replies.
Too close to Halloween, played scared.
@EspieJaz
We were chasing shadows all game.
@Mark_Nick_UK
Six words are not enough to explain!
@Showbizjones
Only listened on the radio, but Szmodics needs a mention for the only one putting in a shift.
@plloddyy
10 hour flight. 10 hour drive.
@DrJasonDavidNeale
More painful than having constipation.
@theperkins
Why don’t we press the opposition?
@RealJohnEvo
I feel for all of the Posh fans who were present.
@Alexnelson2004
Game over after 120 seconds.
@The_real_Bats
3 points from 8 away games. Fergie’s tactics on the road are very questionable.
@AdammortonJ
I wouldn’t dig out any of the Posh squad. They simply need to believe in themselves. They are good enough for this league.
@ChrisCook1979
Two games dont keep you up.
@mark9697
It was men against boys,
@paul_gauntlett
Not even competitive - didn’t have a clue what the game plan was.
@Sweeney95Alex
‘Keep your heads, trust the process.’
@AndyShortland
Good job Swansea gave up trying.
@PUFCChris
They pressed. We didn’t. Game over.
@RMWC82
We are awful away from home.
@CrispLevi