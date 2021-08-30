Peterborough United co-owner insists his side will be a ‘different animal’ in a fortnight, as long as they take the ‘L’ plates off

Frankie Kent.

Posh slipped to 20th in the Championship after a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at home to promotion fancies West Bromwich Albion aton Saturday night (August 28).

The game was full of controversy with aggro between the managers and an accusation that the Baggies broke the spirit of the laws by using an item of clothing from a visiting fan to dry the ball ahead of hurling long throws into the Posh area.

But MacAnthony was unconcerned by any of that. He wants his team to ‘take the L plates off’ and start winning matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played great, but at the end of the day we didn’t get any points,” MacAnthony said. “The support was great and I thank them for that and Christy Pym, Dan Butler and Frankie Kent were all excellent.

“There was a lot of chat after the game about stuff that went on, but forget all that. It’s football and West Brom won the game.

“We need to take the ‘L’ plates off and learn quickly. We will and we will thrive in the Championship.

“It’s a big couple of weeks for us now. We have two days of the transfer window left and I know when we come back after the international break we will be a different animal.’