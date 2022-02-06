Peterborough United co-owner hails a great day for the fans, the gaffer and the dressing room, Posh fans praise the fight and commitment, but some still have reservations and what a player Fuchs is!’
Peterborough United fans were naturally more upbeat after their side’s 2-0 fourth round FA Cup win over Queens Park Rangers at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday (February 5).
The players were praised for their fight and determination in beating the team currently fourth in the Championship.
Posh co-owner Stewart Randy Thompson joined in the praise om social media, tweeting: ‘A good day for the fans, but an even better day for the gaffer and the dressing room. Pulled a really good team effort after a couple of tumultuous weeks and played for the shirt today.’
The PT asked whether or not the win could be seen as a turning point for the season and if so, why? Posh are at Cardiff City in a big Championship fixture on Wednesday (February 9), but the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place this morning at 11.40am approximately on ITV.
No, there’s no such thing, it’s just one game at a time. Fuchs showing just what was needed on pitch & the first time for a long time substitutes helped rather than hindered. That means the squad is better & that can only be positive.
We’re not the most gifted team in the league so every team member must give 110 percent in every game, then we can get results like today against any Championship team. Fans and Management deserve no less.
Definitely. Fight, commitment, defending when needed, playing on the front foot, closing down particularly in the second half, taking the few chances, proper Posh performance, get in!
There was some real bite, fight and teamwork in today’s Posh performance. Great to see and hope that’s the approach for going forward.
We hope so, of course. Confidence boost. We need to go to Cardiff and play for the win, forget sitting back.
Got to build momentum now.
Makes a change winning. Positive mental attitude from now on.
That formation is perfect for the squad we now have. It actually gives us a chance for a big February.
We’ve had a few false dawns this season. Hopefully this is the real thing. Glad some of the new signings had an impact too.
It’s a turning point because we turned up and played.
If we work as hard as we did today then yes. Must give us hope.
I thought the last time we beat QPR was the turning point.
If we play like that we won’t get results too often.
Clean sheets, fight and commitment and we won’t be far away You don’t have to be all out attack. Reality is if we are going to survive there are going to be a lot of 0-0 draws and 1-0 wins as we can’t get into shootouts.
Better today. Had a bit more determination about them. Still not enough attacking intent for me. Happy to sit back and invite teams forward. We’ll get punished more than we will reap the rewards. That said, enjoy the win, they are in short supply! A point at Cardiff, then two winnable home games if we show the same intent. A big 10 days coming up. Benda MOM for me.
Defensively tough and played to our strengths. Our name is on the cup!
Exactly what was needed. Second best most of the game, but dug in, battled and took our chances. Can take that into league now. Hopefully a big draw to inspire the players as well for 5th round. Could be a vital win that!
Much improved performance, what a player Fuchs is.
It’s not a turning point
8.5 for Edwards? I’m a fan, but he got absolutely dominated today by Dykes, even if he didn’t score.
What a ridiculous time for the draw. Not even a day of dreaming about Liverpool away before we draw Middlesbrough away.
Need to go to Cardiff and get a result first. Obviously cup win is good. but need to turn that into league wins also.
Another glamour tie at Stoke beckons!
