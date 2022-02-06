Peterborough United co-owner hails a great day for the fans, the gaffer and the dressing room, Posh fans praise the fight and commitment, but some still have reservations and what a player Fuchs is!’

Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United battles with Moses Odubajo of Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The players were praised for their fight and determination in beating the team currently fourth in the Championship.

Posh co-owner Stewart Randy Thompson joined in the praise om social media, tweeting: ‘A good day for the fans, but an even better day for the gaffer and the dressing room. Pulled a really good team effort after a couple of tumultuous weeks and played for the shirt today.’

The PT asked whether or not the win could be seen as a turning point for the season and if so, why? Posh are at Cardiff City in a big Championship fixture on Wednesday (February 9), but the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place this morning at 11.40am approximately on ITV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalmouth action between Peterborough United and Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

No, there’s no such thing, it’s just one game at a time. Fuchs showing just what was needed on pitch & the first time for a long time substitutes helped rather than hindered. That means the squad is better & that can only be positive.

@Fig428

We’re not the most gifted team in the league so every team member must give 110 percent in every game, then we can get results like today against any Championship team. Fans and Management deserve no less.

@ GrahamB27756958

Definitely. Fight, commitment, defending when needed, playing on the front foot, closing down particularly in the second half, taking the few chances, proper Posh performance, get in!

CoundonIan

There was some real bite, fight and teamwork in today’s Posh performance. Great to see and hope that’s the approach for going forward.

Soapy77

We hope so, of course. Confidence boost. We need to go to Cardiff and play for the win, forget sitting back.

@RutlandPOSH

Got to build momentum now.

@PaddySkinhead

Makes a change winning. Positive mental attitude from now on.

@LGend007

That formation is perfect for the squad we now have. It actually gives us a chance for a big February.

@craigbucks

We’ve had a few false dawns this season. Hopefully this is the real thing. Glad some of the new signings had an impact too.

@romysdad

It’s a turning point because we turned up and played.

@RachelClaireJ1

If we work as hard as we did today then yes. Must give us hope.

@CHAMM24

I thought the last time we beat QPR was the turning point.

@janemor5-334582

If we play like that we won’t get results too often.

@CrispLevi

Clean sheets, fight and commitment and we won’t be far away You don’t have to be all out attack. Reality is if we are going to survive there are going to be a lot of 0-0 draws and 1-0 wins as we can’t get into shootouts.

DazMoody

Better today. Had a bit more determination about them. Still not enough attacking intent for me. Happy to sit back and invite teams forward. We’ll get punished more than we will reap the rewards. That said, enjoy the win, they are in short supply! A point at Cardiff, then two winnable home games if we show the same intent. A big 10 days coming up. Benda MOM for me.

@IanJBryant

Defensively tough and played to our strengths. Our name is on the cup!

@MichaelRutkows4

Exactly what was needed. Second best most of the game, but dug in, battled and took our chances. Can take that into league now. Hopefully a big draw to inspire the players as well for 5th round. Could be a vital win that!

@poshforever2

Much improved performance, what a player Fuchs is.

@Alexnelson2004

It’s not a turning point

@adam75fairbroth

8.5 for Edwards? I’m a fan, but he got absolutely dominated today by Dykes, even if he didn’t score.

@imtomhutch

What a ridiculous time for the draw. Not even a day of dreaming about Liverpool away before we draw Middlesbrough away.

@capper_mike

Need to go to Cardiff and get a result first. Obviously cup win is good. but need to turn that into league wins also.

@Kyle_Irving18

Another glamour tie at Stoke beckons!