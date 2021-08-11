Peterborough United closing in on Premier League youngster, but when he arrives two players will leave

Ethan Hamilton in action for Posh at Luton last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The as yet unnamed player is expected to add bite and fight to a midfield area which has been found wanting in the opening two matches of the season.

Posh hope the youngster will be here in time to play against Derby at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday. His club have promised Posh they can take him on loan.

His arrival and the signing earlier this week of Oliver Norburn would mean a couple of players will leave the club, possibly on loan initially.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said on today’s (August 11) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “We’ve been tracking the young player for a while and his Premier League club have promised we can have him, but it hasn’t happened yet. That’s not a criticism of anyone, but we hope to sort the deal soon.

“When he comes a couple will have to leave, but the squad will look stronger.

“We can’t have a bloated first-team squad. That’s no use to the manager on the training field.”

Posh have been linked all summer with a move for West Ham United’s 21 year-old defensive midfielder Conor Coventry, but it’s now thought the Hammers want to keep him for their Premier League campaign.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “We need another midfielder even after signing Ollie. I want four good players in that position.”

If the new player arrives it would give Posh several options in midfield areas with Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant, Ethan Hamilton and Kyle Barker already at the club. Centre-back Josh Knight can also fill in if necessarily.