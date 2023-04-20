Important news for Posh fans.

The title-chasing Tractor Boys sold out their near 4,000 allocation within hours of them going on sale.

Posh had fewer than 500 tickets remaining at 10am on Thursday morning.

Posh home attendances have held up pretty well this season.

The club’s average gate at London Road for League One matches is 8,645 with 12,799 for the visit of local rivals Cambridge United the highest and the 6,087 for the visit of Fleetwood Town the lowest, although there remains some confusion over the official gate for the February game against Shrewsbury.

Derby (26,948) and Ipswich (26,041) boast the best average League One attendances this season.

Posh can obtain around 5,000 tickets for the final League One fixture of the season at Bransley on Sunday, May 7 (noon kick off).

Tickets for the game at Oakwell are in on sale now from www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand behind the goal.

Fans can also pay on the day but prices rise by £2 per age category.