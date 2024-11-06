Peterborough United close in on a sell out for the League One derby with Cambridge United, plus useful match info
No tickets will be sold on the day of the game so Posh fans are urged to purchase the remaining tickets as soon as possible. Posh fans will have sole use of the GH Display Stand on Saturday. Cambridge have sold their entire allocation of tickets for the corner of the main stand. The GH Display Stand is now sold out. You can secure your tickets for other areas online at www.theposhtickets.com or from the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office during opening hours.
Posh have also released some useful information regarding the fixture.
FANZONE
The Fanzone will be open noon to home supporters only. Both entrances to the Fanzone will be stewarded and access will only be granted to those supporters in possession of a home match ticket. Posh will be screening various Pitchside Posh editions from earlier in the season as there is no early Premier League fixture. We also have our brand-new official Peterborough United football freestyler performing both prior to the match and at half-time.
ARRIVAL With a capacity crowd expected, Posh are urging supporters to arrive as early as possible as queues can be expected.
DEPARTURE
At the end of the match supporters will be segregated on departure from the stadium. Away supporters will depart via the main entrance to the stadium via Hawksbill Way. Supporters in the GH Display Stand will leave via Glebe Road and home supporters in the main stand will exit the stadium via London Road.
There is a road closure on Town Bridge following the game. The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.