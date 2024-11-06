Hector Kyprianou celebrates the opening goal in a 5-0 win for Posh against Cambridge United at London Road last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have fewer than 500 tickets remaining for the League One derby against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No tickets will be sold on the day of the game so Posh fans are urged to purchase the remaining tickets as soon as possible. Posh fans will have sole use of the GH Display Stand on Saturday. Cambridge have sold their entire allocation of tickets for the corner of the main stand. The GH Display Stand is now sold out. You can secure your tickets for other areas online at www.theposhtickets.com or from the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office during opening hours.

Posh have also released some useful information regarding the fixture.

FANZONE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fanzone will be open noon to home supporters only. Both entrances to the Fanzone will be stewarded and access will only be granted to those supporters in possession of a home match ticket. Posh will be screening various Pitchside Posh editions from earlier in the season as there is no early Premier League fixture. We also have our brand-new official Peterborough United football freestyler performing both prior to the match and at half-time.

ARRIVAL With a capacity crowd expected, Posh are urging supporters to arrive as early as possible as queues can be expected.

DEPARTURE

At the end of the match supporters will be segregated on departure from the stadium. Away supporters will depart via the main entrance to the stadium via Hawksbill Way. Supporters in the GH Display Stand will leave via Glebe Road and home supporters in the main stand will exit the stadium via London Road.

There is a road closure on Town Bridge following the game. The closure will be in effect for approximately 30 minutes.