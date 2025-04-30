Peterborough United claim second League Cup win in three seasons

Posh skipper Andre Changunda (blue) in action. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Joe Davies was the matchwinner as Peterborough United Under 18s claimed Professional Development League silverware on Wednesday night.

The decisive moment in the League Cup final against Sheffield United arrived two minutes into the second-half when a lovely whipped cross from Davies was helped into the net by a defender at York City FC.

It proved to be the only goal of the game as Posh won the competition for the second time in three seasons and the success was thoroughly deserved against a team who had beaten them twice in league matches this term.

Posh skipper Andre Changunda twice went close in the early stages, while Patryk Sykut was denied by a fine defensive block and then a decent goalkeeping save.

The young Blades struggled to find a cutting edge with Jevan Beattie, who had recently claimed a hat-trick in an under 21 meeting with Posh, and Dovydas Sasnauskas firing wide when well placed.

After the goal Posh did come under some pressure, but they also created chances with Sykut twice going close.

Sixteen year-old striker Bolu Shofowoke started the game for Posh after making his Football League debut for the club at the weekend.

Posh: Ben Westcott, Lucca Mendonca, Rylie Fitzpatrick, Luke Gilbert, George Holley, Fabian Claxton, Eddie Fox, Joe Davies, Andre Changunda, Bolu Shofowoke (sub Benji McWilliams-Marcano, 90 + 2 mins). Unused Subs: Max Beech, Ignas Sakalas, Nathanial Joseph, Luca Christoudias.