Peterborough United ​chairman Darragh MacAnthony wants his club’s biggest rivals to be successful.

Northampton Town have just scored the winning goal against Posh in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​In comments on the latest edition of his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony has wished Northampton Town and Cambridge United well this season.

He insists the excitement of local derbies, and the money they generate, trump the opportunity to gloat when noisy neighbours fail.

“I’m not one of those who want our biggest rivals to fail,” MacAnthony said.

"I want them to do well, but just not as well as us!

"If we go up this season I’d want them to come up the following season.

"If we don’t go up this season, I’d want Northampton and Cambridge to stay up and play in the same division as us.

"The derbies add interest to a season. They are also guaranteed £120k paydays.

"I’m happy for the Northampton owners that they are doing so well and the manager has done a brilliant job, and long may it continue.

"Cambridge have appointed a new manager and had a decent result last weekend.”

Cambridge were 2-0 down with three minutes to go at Charlton last weekend, but fought back to draw 2-2 in their first game under new manager Neil Harris.

The ‘U’s’ are 18th, three places and five points above the drop zone.

Cobblers moved into the top half of the League One table with a 3-0 home win over Fleetwood.