Peterborough United chief rubbishes rumours, pulls the plug on one more potential signing and says more Posh arrivals later this month

MacAnthony has also confirmed a Peterborough Telegraph story that Posh are not interested in signing Sunderland defender Luke O’Nien, especially as Josh Knight has returned to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Knight was one of four Posh signings this week along with goalkeeper and free agent David Cornell, Lincoln City midfielder Jorge Grant and striker Jack Marriott.

Posh were also been linked with Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks and Cardiff City striker Max Watters, but they are both now unlikely signings.

Flynn Downes (left).

MacAnthony says no more Posh signings will be announced for a couple of weeks. Posh pulled the plug on one other potential deal this week.

MacAnthony took to social media to say: “Definitely 100% no (interest in Downes). Honestly do not believe every name in the press we have been linked with. Disrespectful to players, clubs etc sometimes. I could name 10 players we have been linked with that we have not even made a call, a bid or even discussed recently.

“Absolutely no (interest in O’Nien). A firm no.

“Had another deal to be done, but I pulled it. Will go into it bit more when I start the podcast back up at the end of July. All good, no harm/no foul.

“Lots of work to do, but all signings made strengthen key areas & are excellent characters for an already fantastic dressing room which is key.