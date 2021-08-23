Peterborough United chief remains confident of Championship progress despite lacklustre display at Preston: ‘My 12 year-old wouldn’t have been beaten up as badly as our 6ft 4ins centre-back.’
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony remains confident his side will adapt successfully to life in the Championship.
Posh slipped to 17th place after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday (August 21). They conceded an early goal from a set-piece during a poor first-half display. Questions were asked about goalkeeper Christy Pym’s positioning and Josh Knight’s failure to track his man.
MacAnthony said: “It was lacklustre. We weren’t at the races and I doubt my 12 year-old would have been beaten up so badly as our 6ft 4ins centre-back was by their centre-half to score a goal from four yards out.
“It’s still been an okay start. but we must defend better, we must start better away from home and we will. Trust the process.
“We weill need to be very good at home this season and we have been so far. The games with Cardiff was the best we’ve played this season and the comeback win against Derby was wonderful.”