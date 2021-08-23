Peterborough United chief remains confident of Championship progress despite lacklustre display at Preston: ‘My 12 year-old wouldn’t have been beaten up as badly as our 6ft 4ins centre-back.’

Patrick Bauer of Preston North End scores the only goal against Posh as defender Josh Knight (12) looks on. Photo: Joe Dent/theposhcom.

Posh slipped to 17th place after a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday (August 21). They conceded an early goal from a set-piece during a poor first-half display. Questions were asked about goalkeeper Christy Pym’s positioning and Josh Knight’s failure to track his man.

MacAnthony said: “It was lacklustre. We weren’t at the races and I doubt my 12 year-old would have been beaten up so badly as our 6ft 4ins centre-back was by their centre-half to score a goal from four yards out.

“It’s still been an okay start. but we must defend better, we must start better away from home and we will. Trust the process.