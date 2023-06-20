Manager Darren Moore after Sheffield Wednesday's promotion to the Championship. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images).

Manager Darren Moore was widely praised after the Owls overcame a 4-0 League One first leg deficit in a play-off semi-final against Posh before winning promotion to the Championship.

But Moore left Hillsborough on Monday, apparently by mutual consent, and the news didn’t surprise Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

"Wow did that happen? Not shocked if it did,” MacAnthony tweeted when he heard the news, although he failed to elaborate.

Moore told the Sheffield Wednesday club website: “I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club. It’s been a journey in every sense.

"And to all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion.“This was most apparent during the second leg of the play-offs at Hillsborough when so many people around the country thought it wasn’t possible, we rallied together to achieve the impossible. Also the scenes I witnessed from the technical area at Wembley, especially for the winning goal, will be images I will never forget.”

And in a response to an Ipswich fan on Twitter asking about the possibility of Posh midfielder Jack Taylor moving to Portman Road, MacAnthony said: ‘Don’t expect it.’

Ipswich made several bids for Taylor last January and have supposedly maintained their interest since the end of the season for a player who is now on the transfer list.

Elsewhere in League One Stevenage have nade a sixth signing of the summer by taking midfielder Louis Thompson from Portsmouth. He will link up with his brother Nathan Thompson who moved to the Lamex Stadium from Posh earlier this month.