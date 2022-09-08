Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh held on to their prize asset throughout a tense transfer deadline day despite interest from Premier League clubs Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

MacAnthony was surprised other big top-flight didn’t make bids, but he is expecting more interest in the 19 year-old centre-back when the January transfer window opens.

The Posh chief also used the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast to rage about the the near £2billion spent by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window with most of it leaving the country.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with manager Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I was expecting a couple of the other big boys to come in for Ronnie,” MacAnthony said. “And if his surname was Edwardinho or Edwardez and he played in the Belgian Second Division we’d probably have had every club in the country after him.

"But such is the snobbery in our industry clubs like to go abroad rather then spend in the EFL.

"Around £1.9 billion was spent by Premier League clubs in the transfer window and only £130 million came into the EFL with former Premiership clubs now in the Championship getting most of it.

"It’s shocking, but I’m not shocked because of the snobbery. Over 90% of the money spent left our shores.

Ivan Toney during his hat-trick performance for Brentford against Leeds United. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

"There is no doubt that Ronnie will play at the very top one day. He’s ice cool and he has so much going for him. I know some people like to point out his deficiancies, but show me a 19 year-old who doesn’t have them. Ronnie is as good as they come and it doesn’t matter where he goes he will be a success.

"The club that tried to buy him the most know they would make £40million plus on him in a couple of years. Average centre-backs can go for £60million.

"They tried to get in before the big boys come for Ronnie because they know they will. The other club interested in him said they will be back in January.

"Ronnie will be bought and in two and a half years he will be sold for £60million to £70million such is the current market for young centre-backs.

"People moamed at me about my valuation for Ivan Toney, but did they see what he did last weekend?

"He’s an England striker. He’s done more than Lakaku in the last 18 months and he moved for almost £100 million.

"Toney could play for Liverpool. Liverpool are a direct team and you’re telling me Ivan wouldn’t score 25 goals in that team with his eyes shut? With those full-backs and those set-piece goals.?

"Toney is also durable. He gives you 50 games a season.

"If Brentford don’t get £70million plus for Ivan next summer then again it’s down to snobbery.

“Chelsea have been seeking a centre forward all season and they’ve now signed a 33 year-old in Aubameyang.