Posh co-owners in Portugal, from the left, Dr Jason Neale, Darragh MacAnthony and Stewart Thompson.

Speculation concerning the future of European Championship Under 19 winner Ronnie Edwards has been rife all year with Spurs, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Southampton all reportedly interested in the central defender. Edwards is understood to prefer stay in the UK rather than head to one of a trio of German clubs who have also been linked with him.

The 19 year-old would certainly command the biggest fee of any current Posh player, although Watford were said to be keen on striker Jonson Clarke-Harris earlier this week.

Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed again on Wednesday that Watford have made no contact with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony doesn’t want to sell as he believes Posh have a perfect mix of League One experience, top young players and great characters, but there are certain circumstances which would force his hand.

And if a key player did leave, MacAnthony has a lit of ready-made replacements.

MacAnthony gave an interview to the club’s media team during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. He said: “I can’t rule out a higher level outgoing. We can’t keep bringing players in as we have be financially prudent rather than irresponsible.

"Bids have been coming in, but nothing so far for us to get excited about. There are seven weeks to the end of the transfer window though and things can change. It could be we get a bid and the player wants to go to a particular club.

"But trust me any deal will be done in a ruthless manner to deliver the best deal for the club and if we do sell one I am ready to go on a list of replacements.

"It could be we sell zero players though as as things stands we can deliver ‘the greatest show on turf[ in League One. We want promotion and we won’t put that at risk.”