Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Posh chief has been impressed with his side since the return of Darren Ferguson as manager last month. Posh have won all three games under Ferguson by an aggregate of 6-1.

Posh are currently seventh ahead of a big game against fourth-placed Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday. Second-placed Plymouth Argyle also visit London Road before the end of Ferbruary, but MacAnthony now believes his side can gatecrash the League One promotion party if they can get through the month unscathed.

“I’m enjoying watching my team again,” MacAnthony said on the Wednesday edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “We are showing an identity and resilience, the experienced players have turned up and we are making substitutions that affect a game positively, and we haven’t done that since the first game of the season.

"We have self-belief and we are showing professionalism. Everything I wanted to happen with Darren returning has happened.

"It’s only three games though and it shows how bad we were in the first-half of the season as we are still outside the play-offs despite winning three in a row.

"We have to keep winning though. We need to turn a good run into a promotion-winning run. The likes of Bolton, Barnsley and Wycombe don’t lose many games, but if we can get through February unscathed then the rest of League One should look out. Someone always comes late to the promotion party.”

